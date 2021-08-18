Denver yeshiva student murdered in shooting - report

A yeshiva bachur was shot and killed late Tuesday night in front of the Yeshivas Toras Chaim in Denver , Colorado, Hamodia reported.

The victim was initially injured by the shooting and was later pronounced dead, the Denver Police Department announced over Twitter.

The student has not been identified publically, and will remain as such until his family has been notified, the Lakewood Scoop reported, adding that they confirmed he grew up in Cleveland and has family in Lakewood, New Jersey.

According to Yeshiva World News , the funeral will likely be held in New Jersey.



UPDATE: The victim, an adult male, was pronounced deceased. The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact @CrimeStoppersCO August 18, 2021

The shooter remains at large, and police are continuing to investigate the incident.

The murder appears to be part of a single crime spree that took place late Tuesday night. According to local Fox affiliate KDVR , the spree began with a carjacking around 10:50 p.m. CST. Around 10 minutes later, this progressed into a shooting and another carjacking, which resulted in one person being critically injured. After that, the carjackers shot and killed the yeshiva student at around 11:30 p.m.

Denver police indicated that these crimes were linked to a single armed and dangerous group, and identified three vehicles linked to them, calling on the public for information and offering a reward of up to $2,000.



#Denver , do you have any information that can help us identify or locate the suspects involved in these incidents? If so, please contact @CrimeStoppersCO by calling 720-913-STOP. You can earn a reward up to $2,000. pic.twitter.com/oBaq2HsJcl August 18, 2021

– 2018 maroon Honda CRV, Colorado License Plate: CGOW44 The vehicles linked to the crimes are:– 2018 maroon Honda CRV, Colorado License Plate: CGOW44

– 2020 dark blue Toyota Camry, Colorado License Plate: AGNZ29

– 1998 black Toyota Rav 4, Colorado License Plate: QFO701

The Yeshivas Toras Chaim is a Lakewood satellite institution, the first to be founded. It was established in 1967 by Rabbi Yitzchok Wasserman and Rosh Yeshiva Yisroel Meir Kagan. The two were students of the famous Rabbi Aharon Kotler, who founded the Beth Medrash Govoha in Lakewood.

It was one of the few full-time yeshivas in the US to not be located on the east coast.

The Jerusalem Post has attempted to reach out to the yeshiva for information.

This is a developing story.