The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Diaspora

Denver yeshiva student murdered in shooting - report

The victim, who has yet to be identified, was shot outside the Yeshivas Toras Chaim in Denver, Colorado.

By AARON REICH  
AUGUST 18, 2021 16:55
Police tape. (photo credit: REUTERS)
Police tape.
(photo credit: REUTERS)
A yeshiva bachur was shot and killed late Tuesday night in front of the Yeshivas Toras Chaim in Denver, Colorado, Hamodia reported.
The victim was initially injured by the shooting and was later pronounced dead, the Denver Police Department announced over Twitter.
The student has not been identified publically, and will remain as such until his family has been notified, the Lakewood Scoop reported, adding that they confirmed he grew up in Cleveland and has family in Lakewood, New Jersey.
According to Yeshiva World News, the funeral will likely be held in New Jersey.
The shooter remains at large, and police are continuing to investigate the incident.
The murder appears to be part of a single crime spree that took place late Tuesday night. According to local Fox affiliate KDVR, the spree began with a carjacking around 10:50 p.m. CST. Around 10 minutes later, this progressed into a shooting and another carjacking, which resulted in one person being critically injured. After that, the carjackers shot and killed the yeshiva student at around 11:30 p.m.
Denver police indicated that these crimes were linked to a single armed and dangerous group, and identified three vehicles linked to them, calling on the public for information and offering a reward of up to $2,000.
The vehicles linked to the crimes are:
– 2018 maroon Honda CRV, Colorado License Plate: CGOW44
– 2020 dark blue Toyota Camry, Colorado License Plate: AGNZ29
– 1998 black Toyota Rav 4, Colorado License Plate: QFO701
The Yeshivas Toras Chaim is a Lakewood satellite institution, the first to be founded. It was established in 1967 by Rabbi Yitzchok Wasserman and Rosh Yeshiva Yisroel Meir Kagan. The two were students of the famous Rabbi Aharon Kotler, who founded the Beth Medrash Govoha in Lakewood.
It was one of the few full-time yeshivas in the US to not be located on the east coast.
The Jerusalem Post has attempted to reach out to the yeshiva for information.
This is a developing story.


Tags murder shooting Colorado yeshiva students
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Jpost editorial logo

Israel must get better at fighting fires - editorial

 By JPOST EDITORIAL
Susan Hattis Rolef

Saying Ashkenazim are elitist won’t change status of Mizrahim - opinion

 By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF
Bernard-Henri Lévy

Why Durban IV must be boycotted - opinion

 By BERNARD-HENRI LÉVY
Salem Alketbi

The constants of Morocco’s political approach - opinion

 By SALEM ALKETBI
Eli Kavon

Elul and Alzheimer’s: The challenge of compassion

 By ELI KAVON
Most Read
1

COVID: 90% of patients treated with new Israeli drug discharged in 5 days

A PATIENT is administered Prof. Nadir Arber’s EXO-CD24 COVID-19 treatment.
2

Israeli scientist says COVID-19 could be treated for under $1/day

Ivermectin
3

Kabul breached: Taliban seize presidential palace, declare 'war is over'

CH-46 Sea Knight military transport helicopter flies over Kabul, Afghanistan
4

Gaza resort bombed for holding mixed-gender concert

Salafists in Gaza fly ISIS ( Islamic State) flags
5

Climate scientists warn: Gulf Stream in state of collapse - study

A still image showing the Gulf Stream around North America taken from Perpetual Ocean, a visualization of some of the world's surface ocean currents from June 2005 through December 2007, supplied in this handout photo by NASA March 27, 2012.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Promo Content
Special Content
Sites Of Interest
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by