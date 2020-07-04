Donald Trump's Jr girlfriend has COVID-19 - Report



NEW - Kim Guilfoyle, girlfriend of Donald Trump Jr. and a top campaign official, tested positive for coronavirus in SD ahead of attending Mt Rushmore event, according to a person familiar w what happened. She was never was with POTUS, and neither was Don Jr., who tested negative. — Maggie Haberman (@maggieNYT) July 4, 2020 Kim Guilfoyle, who is the girlfriend of Donald Trump Jr, tested positive for coronavirus, NYT reporter Maggie Haberman tweeted on Saturday.

She was tested ahead of the July Fourth Mount Rushmore address by US President Donald Trump and, due to having the virus, did not attend.



Don Jr and Miss Guilfoyle, the tweet claims, were not in contact in person with Trump.