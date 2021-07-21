Dozens of rioters surround and attack Border Police

During an operation by the Border Police to enforce a closed military area in Givat Qomi on Tuesday night, dozens of rioters arrived at the scene and began attacking the police, according to the police spokesperson (Border Police).Earlier that night, Border Police identified two people inside the area. One of the two was not allowed to be there, the police asked the man to evacuate the area several times but he refused and began rioting causing the police to have to take him out.The other man that was with him called to rioters who came to the scene and surrounded the officers using physical violence and even attacking some of them.One of the border police who was being attacked felt in danger for his life and threw a stun grenade.Dozens of settlers are currently outside the closed military area.