The Environmental Protection Ministry has reported an improvement in the cleanliness of Israel's beaches over the last year, Ynet reported on Tuesday.

Some 68.2% of beaches tested were ranked as "clean" or "very clean" in the Environmental Protection Ministry index, compared to the 66.6% figure recorded last year.

The beaches of Eilat, Ashdod, and Tel Aviv were found to be the cleanest, with Nahariya's being the only beaches in Israel to get a "dirty" rank.