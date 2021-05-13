Failed Hamas rocket launch cost 250K Palestinians their electricity - IDF

In a briefing with reporters, IDF Col. Elad Goren accused Hamas of diverting fuel earmarked for Gaza's desalination plant to rocket use.Gaza's desalination plant provides water for Gaza's citizens."Now, 250,000 [residents] in Beit Lahiya [in Gaza] do not have water because of Hamas' decision," Goren explained.Hamas rockets which were launched towards Israel fell short of their target, taking out three electricity lines instead, which led to 250,000 people losing their electricity. The electricity lines were among ten provided by Israel to help increase Gaza electricity.Gazan residents have only five hours of electricity a day, Goren added. According to UN data, that is down from 14 hours just last month.According to Goren, 17 Palestinians were killed in Gaza on Tuesday as a result of the failed Hamas rocket fire, adding that they died prior to the IDF's retaliatory strike.He clarified that the IDF would halt its Gaza operation when "we [achieve] all our goals."