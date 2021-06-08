Family of officer who died in prison wants bereaved family recognition

Kuznitz said the officer was aware of the offenses he committed, and "did it for his own and his unit's professional gain" and "understood the potential damage that could be, but from conversations with him he did not think it would be like this."

"The motive was personal, a matter of curiosity. Things that interested him, a desire to achieve and that's how he explained it," Kuznitz said.

Kuznitz added that the officer's family is upset with the unit, who they accused of abandoning their son when the investigation began.

"We are currently working on a request for recognition as a bereaved family, we are talking about someone who was in military custody, he was in prison because of things attributed to him that were done as part of his military activities. He was not convicted in the end," Kuznitz concluded.

Benny Kuznitz, the attorney of the intelligence officer who died in military prison last month, revealed additional details regarding the case in an interview on 103FM Tuesday morning.