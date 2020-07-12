Fire engulfs US warship in San Diego

The Bonhomme Richard was launched in 1997 and is Wasp class landing helicopter dock (LHD) or amphibious assault ship, a type of ship built from the early 1980s to 2005. There are eight similar American ships, including the Kearsarge and Iwo Jima. It is capable of moving an entire US Marine Corps expeditionary unit and ships like this have routinely been deployed to the Persian Gulf and other areas. The Bonhomme Richard completed a mission in the Persian Gulf in 2005 and was again in the Gulf in 2007. She also deployed for operations in Iraq in 2003.

The ship is named after an earlier ship that fought in the US Revolutionary War and was commanded by John Paul Jones. It’s slogan, “I have not yet begun to fight,” is taken from the well-known battle in which Jones, on the Bonhomme Richard, fought the British HMS Serapis.