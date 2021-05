Fires broke out throughout the Galilee area of northern Israel, allegedly due to arson, Ynet news reported early Wednesday morning.

Rioters in Tuba-Zangariyye set fire to a police station and fired at officers early Wednesday.

The rioters also lowered an Israeli flag and burnt it, as officers allegedly fled from the area.

Fires were identified in the area of Deir el-Asad, Majd el-Kurum, Na’ura near Nazareth and the Jezreel Valley.