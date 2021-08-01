FM Lapid speaks with Blinken about Iranian threat to Israeli ships

Israel has blamed Iran for the attack. On Saturday, Lapid told Blinken that an effective international response was needed.

"Iran has time and again underestimated Israel's determination to defend itself and its interests," Lapid said.

Foreign Minister Yair Lapid spoke with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken about the need for a unified response to Iranian terror after a Friday attack on an oil tanker linked to Israel killed two crew members.