Former head of Julis local council convicted of murder

Former head of the Julis local council Salman Amar was convicted of murder on Tuesday, four years after shooting and killing Munir Nabuani, according to a report by The Jerusalem Post's sister publication Maariv.The murder took place in 2016, just outside of the Druze local council building in Julis, a Druze village and a local council in northern Israel.Amar shot Nabuani after Nabuani ran towards him with a stick. However, Amar continued shooting after Nabuani had fallen down and was no longer holding the stick or posing a threat.