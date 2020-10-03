Former New Jersey governor Chris Christie tests positive for coronavirus

Former New Jersey governor Chris Christie has tested positive for coronavirus and will be receiving medical attention, Christie wrote on Twitter on Saturday.

"I want to thank all of my friends and colleagues who have reached out to ask how I was feeling in the last day or two," Christie wrote.



Christie said Friday that during debate preparation for President Donald Trump, who has since tested positive for the coronavirus, none of the people present wore masks.

CNN reported at least some of Trump's debate preparation took place around a table in the White House Map Room. According to The Associated Press, Trump’s prep team included Christie, Hicks, former New York Mayor Rudy Giuliani, former White House counselor Kellyanne Conway, campaign communications strategist Jason Miller, White House chief of staff Mark Meadows, senior adviser and the president's son-in-law Jared Kushner, press secretary Kayleigh McEnany and communications director Alyssa Farah.