A forest fire broke out in Emek HaEla, near Modi'in on Tuesday, reported The Jerusalem Post's sister paper, Maariv. Fire and rescue forces arrived to extinguish the fire, also utilizing fire-fighting aircraft.An additional forest fire has been reported by Keren Kayemeth LeIsrael forest rangers in the Etzion Forest near Neveh Michael, where KKL employees and firefighters are working to put the fire out as well.