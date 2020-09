The Monday figure always tends to dip as there are fewer tests conducted on Sundays.

The seven-day moving average of new infections, which smoothes out reporting irregularities, stood at 8,324, a record for a 28th day in a row, versus a low of 272 on May 27, two weeks after the country ended its two-month long lockdown.

French health authorities on Monday reported 6,158 new COVID-19 infections over the past 24 hours, sharply down from Saturday's record high of 10,561 and Sunday's tally of 7,183.The number of people in France who have died from COVID-19 infections rose by 34 to 30,950. The cumulative number of cases now totals 387,252.