Gantz discusses Gaza situation with UN representative to the Middle East

After the meeting, Gantz said on Twitter: “I expressed the urgency of the immediate cessation of violence from Gaza and reiterated Israel’s unyielding commitment to protecting its citizens and sovereignty."
קיימתי הבוקר פגישה עם שליח האו"ם למזרח התיכון, תור ווסנלנד בה התמקדנו במצב הביטחוני בדרום. הבעתי בפניו את הצורך הדחוף לפעול להפסקת הירי מעזה והבהרתי לו כי ישראל תעשה כל מה שנדרש בכדי להגן על אזרחיה וריבונותה. pic.twitter.com/AcuMr1wDI7— בני גנץ - Benny Gantz (@gantzbe) April 26, 2021
Coordinator of Government Activities in the Territories Maj.-Gen. Rassan Alian attended the meeting as well.