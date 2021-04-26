Gantz discusses Gaza situation with UN representative to the Middle East

After the meeting, Gantz said on Twitter: “I expressed the urgency of the immediate cessation of violence from Gaza and reiterated Israel’s unyielding commitment to protecting its citizens and sovereignty."



קיימתי הבוקר פגישה עם שליח האו"ם למזרח התיכון, תור ווסנלנד בה התמקדנו במצב הביטחוני בדרום. הבעתי בפניו את הצורך הדחוף לפעול להפסקת הירי מעזה והבהרתי לו כי ישראל תעשה כל מה שנדרש בכדי להגן על אזרחיה וריבונותה. pic.twitter.com/AcuMr1wDI7 April 26, 2021

As tensions between Israel and Hamas mount, Defense Minister Benny Gantz met on Monday United Nations Special Coordinator for the Middle East Peace Process, Tor Wennesland, and discussed the situation.Coordinator of Government Activities in the Territories Maj.-Gen. Rassan Alian attended the meeting as well.