The two also discussed the Military Personnel Program in which the Defense Ministry, IDF and Home Front Command are working in 159 cities to help coronavirus patients and their families, spread explanatory material that is suited to each locality and reinforcing city hotlines.

Gantz agreed with Bibas to widen cooperation between local authorities and the Defense Ministry and joint operations to continue the program on a wide scale even after infection rates drop.

Defense Minister and Alternate Prime Minister Benny Gantz met on Wednesday with Haim Bibas, mayor of Modi'in-Maccabim-Reut and chairman of the Federation of Local Authorities, to discuss coordination between local authorities and the Defense Ministry.