Gantz: I will cut down incitement against judges

Alternate Prime Minister and Defense Minister Benny Gantz and Justice Minister Avi Nissenkorn conducted a tour in the Justice Ministry on Sunday.Gantz said that “the murky and shrill attitude towards the judges and the gatekeepers is dangerous to society, and I will act with all my strength to cut it down.” He also vowed to stand against such attitudes “like a fortified wall.”

The tour included meetings with Attorney General Avichai Mandelblit and other top officials.



“We will keep the [legal|] system independence and will allow it to function without compromise,” Gantz said.