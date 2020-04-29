"There is an opportunity to return our sons Hadar and Oron Shaul and the civilians [Abera] Mengistu and [Hisham] al-Sayed from the hands of Hamas. To miss the opportunity now, would be a national irresponsibility," said the Goldin family on Wednesday evening, according to Maariv.

Yaron Blum, Israel's coordinator for negotiating the return of POWs and MIAs, told the families of IDF soldiers Lt. Hadar Goldin and Sgt. Oron Shaul at the end of Holocaust Remembrance Day last week that the government is conducting mediated negotiations with Hamas in order to return those being held by the terrorist organization.