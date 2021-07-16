Coronavirus cabinet extends COVID emergency directives and personnel

The Health and Finance ministries agreed on Friday on a temporary extension of all emergency directives and positions added during the pandemic. This includes 600 doctors, 2050 nurses, and 700 other health workers, Israeli media reported.The extension will remain temporary until the budget is passed, after which the added positions will become permanent within the budgetary framework.The ministries also agreed on funding tens of thousands of daily COVID tests, as well as on an initiative aimed at locating the virus in the country's sewage systems.