A discussion on the opening of retail stores and smaller shops will be held on Thursday.

Health Minister Yuli Edelstein opposed the move, noting that "It is my duty to warn that the Ministry of Health will not comply with this proposal."

Ministers in Israel's coronavirus cabinet approved easing restrictions on schools for children up to fourth grade, who will now study in capsules, and reopening beauty parlors and barber shops, by the beginning of next week, Kan reported on Monday night.