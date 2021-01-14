Haifa teaching assistant indicted for raping eight first-grade girls

The Haifa District Attorney's Office filed an indictment on Thursday against Yoav Bushmitz, a 19-year-old from Pardes Hanna, which accuses him of nine charges of committing serious sexual offenses against eight first-grade girls, all aged six.

He has been charged with rape and indecent acts under aggravated circumstances. The man has already admitted to some acts during his interrogation, police reported.

In the months of November and December 2020, as part of a pre-army volunteer program, Bushmitz was employed as a volunteer in an elementary school in a suburb of Haifa, in the role of teaching assistant.