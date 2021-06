Earlier on Monday, Hamas talks with the United Nations failed, Sinwar told reporters. He announced that he had rejected Israeli provocations and said that a meeting of all Palestinian factions would be held later in the day.



"This was a bad meeting and it was totally not positive," Sinwar said. "The meeting with the UN delegation was thorough and they listened to us. But unfortunately, there are no indications of intentions to solve the humanitarian crisis in the Gaza Strip," he continued.

Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar said in a meeting on Monday afternoon with UN Special Coordinator for the Middle East Peace Process Tor Wennesland that Israel must allow the transfer of $30 million in Qatari donations into Gaza, threatening to escalate tensions if his demands are not met, Kan News reported.