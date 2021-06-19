"The Palestinian health ministry received proper Pfizer vaccines, with expiration dates that were known about in advance, and agreed between all parties involved," Israel's Health Ministry said in a statement. Israel's Health Ministry said that the delivery of Pfizer coronavirus vaccines to the Palestinian Authority (PA) on Friday was in accordance with an agreement signed by Israel."The Palestinian health ministry received proper Pfizer vaccines, with expiration dates that were known about in advance, and agreed between all parties involved," Israel's Health Ministry said in a statement.

The ministry added that the PA received proper vaccines identical to those administered to Israeli citizens."We hope that the Palestinian vaccination campaign begins soon," the statement read.The announcement comes after the Palestinian health ministry sent back the shipment of the first 100,000 vaccines received on Friday, out of one million set to be delivered by Israel, as the expiration date on the vaccines is set to expire soon.