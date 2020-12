The Hermon mountain ski resort placed all of its workers on unpaid leave on Thursday, Kan reported. The only skiing option within Israel, the attraction hosts up to 12,000 people each day during winter time.The Hermon skiing attraction CEO Refael Nave said that the government hasn't responded to the COVID-19 outlay meant to assure the site could be opened this winter. This refusal "places a deep shadow of doubt over the site opening this year," he said.