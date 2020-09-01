Histadrut declared public sector labor dispute

Israel's trade union, Histadrut, declared on Tuesday a labor dispute in the public sector, following the Finance Ministry's decision to follow through with mass salary cuts for some 700,000 public sector employees.

After negotiations between the Histadrut and the Finance Ministry failed, the latter declared a labor dispute.

According to Israeli law, two weeks after declaring a labor dispute, Israel's trade union is allowed to decide upon further actions.

