BREAKING NEWS

Histadrut declared public sector labor dispute

By MAARIV ONLINE  
SEPTEMBER 1, 2020 15:54
Israel's trade union, Histadrut, declared on Tuesday a labor dispute in the public sector, following the Finance Ministry's decision to follow through with mass salary cuts for some 700,000 public sector employees. 
After negotiations between the Histadrut and the Finance Ministry failed, the latter declared a labor dispute. 
According to Israeli law, two weeks after declaring a labor dispute, Israel's trade union is allowed to decide upon further actions.   
Norway's parliament hit by cyber attack
  • By REUTERS
  • 09/01/2020 04:12 PM
Virgin Atlantic will resume flights to Israel - report
India says troops hold Himalayan hilltops after face-off with Chinese
  • By REUTERS
  • 09/01/2020 04:02 PM
Deri: Lack of talks on hostages with Hamas amid ceasefire is unfortunate
Gunfire erupts in Lebanese town south of capital, state media says
  • By REUTERS
  • 09/01/2020 03:28 PM
Erdogan calls for stricter laws on Turkish lawyers with terrorism links
  • By REUTERS
  • 09/01/2020 03:20 PM
Government extends Shin Bet coronavirus tracking by three weeks
Rabbi Kanievsky: Yeshivas must be allowed to open safely
Sudan's Bashir appears at trial over 1989 coup
  • By REUTERS
  • 09/01/2020 02:40 PM
Record number of daily cases with 2,180 new coronavirus cases in Israel
Indonesia reports 2,775 new coronavirus cases, 88 deaths
  • By REUTERS
  • 09/01/2020 11:45 AM
Philippines confirms 3,483 more coronavirus cases, 39 deaths
  • By REUTERS
  • 09/01/2020 11:25 AM
Turkey detains senior Islamic State figure, minister says
  • By REUTERS
  • 09/01/2020 11:24 AM
Russia's coronavirus case tally passes one million mark
  • By REUTERS
  • 09/01/2020 11:22 AM
44 new coronavirus cases in Gaza, death toll rises to 5
