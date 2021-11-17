IAEA report expresses concern over access to Iran nuclear site

International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) has still not had access to re-install surveillance cameras at the TESA Karaj centrifuge-parts workshop in Iran, though that is essential to reviving the Iran nuclear deal, the agency said in a report on Wednesday.

IAEA inspectors have also continued to be "subjected to excessively invasive physical searches by security officials at nuclear facilities in Iran," a second quarterly report issued on Wednesday said, after diplomats said such incidents had happened at the Natanz nuclear site.

The UN nuclear watchdog is unable to tell whether Iran's centrifuge-parts workshop at the TESA Karaj complex is operational, a senior diplomat said on Wednesday.

Head of Iran's Atomic Energy Organization Mohammad Eslami and International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Director General Rafael Grossi attend a news conference, in Tehran, Iran, September 12, 2021. (credit: WANA (WEST ASIA NEWS AGENCY) VIA REUTERS)

The Wall Street Journal reported on Tuesday that production resumed months ago at the workshop, which was hit by apparent sabotage in June.