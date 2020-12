The IDF entered the town of Qabatiya in the Menashe regional division in the northern West Bank on Tuesday to search the home of the 17-year-old Palestinian who carried out the terror attack in Jerusalem's Old City on Monday evening.During the operation, they encountered resistance from tens of local Palestinians who reportedly threw multiple Molotov cocktails at the IDF forces and attempted to block traffic. A shot was heard fired as well. The IDF eventually broke up the protests.