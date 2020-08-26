The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora Opinion
IDF launches airstrikes on Hamas targets in southern Gaza

The attacks were in response to the continued launching of incendiary balloons into Israel from the Hamas-controlled coastal enclave.

By AARON REICH  
AUGUST 26, 2020 04:55
Smoke rises following an Israeli airstrike in the southern Gaza Strip March 25, 2019 (photo credit: AHMED ZAKOT / REUTERS)
Smoke rises following an Israeli airstrike in the southern Gaza Strip March 25, 2019
(photo credit: AHMED ZAKOT / REUTERS)
The IDF launched airstrikes on Hamas targets in the southern Gaza Strip near Khan Yunis in the early hours of Wednesday morning, confirming earlier media reports.
The attacks, which struck Hamas infrastructure, were in response to the continued launching of incendiary balloons into Israel from the Hamas-controlled coastal enclave.
"IDF fighter jets and aircraft recently attacked underground infrastructure belonging to the Hamas terrorist organization in the southern Gaza Strip," the IDF said in a statement.
"The attack was carried out in response to the explosion of incendiary balloons and arson from the Gaza Strip into Israeli territory during the day."
The military added that it was conducting an ongoing situational assessment, and would act "with firmness and determination against any attempt at terrorist activity against the citizens of the State of Israel and the violation of its sovereignty."
Nearly 30 fires broke out in the Gaza Envelope region on Tuesday due to the continued launching of incendiary balloons.
The current wave of balloon terrorism has been going on for several weeks now, with Israeli airstrikes failing to significantly deter further launches. Other methods of deterrence have been employed as well, such as shutting off the flow of goods and supplies into the Strip through various border crossings with Israel, as well as preventing Gazan fishermen from fishing.
Efforts have been made by both Egypt and Qatar to mediate in an attempt to prevent further hostilities, but these have so far been unsuccessful.
Tzvi Joffre contributed to this report.


