People in the North of Israel will now have more time to reach bomb shelters in the event of a rocket, following a recommendation by the IDF on Wednesday afternoon.Certain localities in the Golan Heights, the Jordan Valley and the Upper Galilee will now have 30 seconds instead of 15 in order to reach their shelters, and others will have an increased time of 15 seconds, whereas previously they had even less.The decision was made following an assessment by the Home Front Command.