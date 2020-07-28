In a win for Gafni, Check for Every Citizen gains extra NIS 220 million

The "Check for Every Citizen" plan was given an additional NIS 220 million on Tuesday following an agreement between Knesset Finance Committee Head Moshe Gafni (UTJ) and Finance Minister Israel Katz. The plan will now offer further benefits to families with more than three children.The agreement was to offer NIS 500 for a fourth child and NIS 300 from that child onward with no limitations on the number of children eligible. This was what various ultra-Orthodox (haredi) MKs deemed fair as, to their view, to halt benefits after three children would be unfair to others born to large households. Among the haredi communities, large families are common.