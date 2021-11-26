Iran one month away from achieving nuclear weapon - report

Iran is closer than ever to a nuclear bomb, and could have one finished within a month, N12 reported on Friday evening, following the release of a British Intelligence report.

The data in the report was previously only revealed to senior Western intelligence officials but has now been publicized. The report shows that Iran has progressed significantly since suspending cooperation with the International Atomic Energy Agency nine months ago

However, according to a senior Israeli official, Iran is still lacking the ability to mount the bomb onto a ballistic missile, something which will take them at least another two years to achieve.

Defense Secretary Benny Gantz is expected to travel to Washington in the near future in order to discuss the issue, according to N12.