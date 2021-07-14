Iron Dome missile almost hit IAF aircraft during Gaza operation

According to the report, an Iron Dome missile, launched at a Hamas rocket during Operation Guardian of the Walls, mistakenly targeted one of IAF's F15 aircrafts on its way to Gaza. The report noted the aircraft was damaged by shrapnel fragments.

The IDF’s Spokesperson commented on the incident in a statement.

"The event was a complex, aerial incident in which the IAF was required to carry out missions in Gaza while simultaneously intercepting thousands of missiles," IDF said in the statement.

"The IAF is investigating this incident and will learn from it, in order to better its' ability to perform defensive and attacking missions simultaneously while maintaining Israel's security," the statement added.

An Iron Dome missile locked on to an Israeli Air Force (IAF) F15 aircraft by mistake during Operation Guardian of the Walls in May, according to N12.