Israel allows export of goods from Gaza, partially reopens Kerem Shalom

For the first time since the end of Operation Guardian of the Walls, Israel will allow a limited export of agricultural products from Gaza starting on Monday through the Kerem Shalom crossing, to be marketed in the West Bank and abroad, Israeli media reported.It will also be possible to export textiles from the Gaza Strip to businesses in Israel that use sewing shops in Gaza.Also on Monday, Israel will begin allowing the entry of mail into the Gaza Strip, which is received in the West Bank and will enter through the Erez crossing.In addition, matriculation exam forms will be imported to Gaza, ahead of the high school matriculation exams which are scheduled to take place this coming Thursday.