Israel and UAE health ministers put out joint statement

Israel’s Health Minister Yuli Edelstein and UAE's Health Minister Abdul Rahman Mohammed Al Oweis spoke Monday and agreed to cooperate on any and all health issues.

The ministers decided to appoint someone in each office to be responsible for communication between the countries, with an emphasis on cooperating on the response to corona.

The ministers also decided to plan an immediate delegation of business people from both countries in order to begin joint endeavors and decided to work to create an exchange program for students as soon as coronavirus regulations will allow it.

Edelstein said that “the peace with the UAE gives the citizens of Israel and of the UAE an excellent opportunity to create a close and fruitful relationship. The UAE’s Health Minister is a true partner of Israel and Israel has a friend in the UAE.”

