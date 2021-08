Israel no longer needs international aid to put out the fires in the Jerusalem Hills, Foreign Minister Yair Lapid said on Tuesday.

Lapid thanked the countries that expressed willingness to send firefighting teamed, which include Jordan, Greece and Cyprus. Israel also asked Italy and France, among others.

“Israel is here for you with any aid you need,” Lapid tweeted. “Our firefighters are working very hard for many days under difficult conditions. I send my appreciation from here. Stay safe.”