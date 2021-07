According to the report, the man filmed himself sexually abusing his son and proceeded to post the videos on dark web forums.

Israel Police held an undercover investigation on the matter and arrested him in his home several days ago.

His arrest has been extended until Tuesday, as per the decision of the Rishon Lezion Magistrate’s Court.

Israel Police have arrested a man from central Israel for committing sexual offenses on his three-year-old son, Israeli media reported on Thursday.