Israel to transfer NIS 50m. in grants to front-line health workers

Israel's government approved Wednesday the proposal to transfer NIS 55 million in grants to medical staff and health care workers on the front lines battling the COVID-19 pandemic.

The proposal, put forward by Prime Minister Naftali Bennett and the health, finance and economy ministers, seeks to honor medical employees. Relevant health workers will get special multi-use debit cards with around NIS 1,000 to be used in any green pass business.

"This grant expresses the gratitude of the citizens of Israel to our medical teams, our leading ighters in the battle against the coronavirus," Bennett said in a statement, adding that "we will continue to fight COVID-19 and together, we will win."