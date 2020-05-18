Israel's Ambassador to the US Ron Dermer is attempting to convince the Trump administration, Republican senators and other decision-makers to allow Israel to annex the Jordan Valley and West Bank, Channel 13 reports.This he says, because Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden may win the upcoming US election, which may change the attitude towards Israel in the White house. There are still some reservations in the White House even now, as they worry that annexation will close the the door on US President Donald Trump's peace plan..