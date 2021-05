Israel's Ambassador to the US and UN Gilad Erdan walked out of the UNGA during PA FM Riyad Al Malki's speech. pic.twitter.com/OY3Ot6HxcI May 20, 2021

After the Palestinian Authority's Foreign Minister Riyad al-Maliki accused Israel of committing war crimes and deliberately massacring children in their sleep, Israel's ambassador to the UN Gilad Erdan walked out of the General Assembly meeting in protest of the minister's charged statements, according to Israeli media reports.