Israel's COVID cabinet contemplating lockdown in 2 weeks - report

Construction and Housing Minister Ze'ev Elkin is reportedly in favor of the move, as infection models have predicted a lockdown will be necessary in any case by September.

It is also reported that officials in the Health Ministry are supportive of a lockdown, in order to motivate Israelis who have not yet received a third vaccine dose to get the jab.

Health Minister Nitzan Horowitz stated earlier on Wednesday that a lockdown is "a last resort" and described a fourth lockdown as a "dramatic move with dire consequences."

The possibility of imposing a lockdown in two weeks' time was discussed in Israel's corona cabinet, Channel 13 reported on Wednesday evening.