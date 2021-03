The opinion arrived following an appeal by the Achrayut Leumit (National Responsibility) movement last week.

The slogan "coming back to life" was originally intended to encourage members of the public to get COVID-19 vaccinations. Achrayut Leumit claimed both slogan usage are in violation of the prohibition of using "public assets", be they tangible or intangible, for campaign purposes.

Israel's Central Election Committee determined that the Likud Party cannot use the slogan "coming back to life."