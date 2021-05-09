Jerusalem Day: 'It only takes one match to light a fire'

On the backdrop of the violent protests that took place this weekend on the Temple Mount, and which led to protests throughout Jerusalem, the West Bank, and Gaza, police and public figures are approaching Jerusalem Day events with caution.
"The [warning of] tragedy is written on the wall," he concluded, calling on Israel Police to actively work against it.
Israel Police Spokesperson Commander Eli Levi told Army Radio on Sunday morning that everything is still scheduled as usual, but that "if the police were to identify a rise in the likelihood of innocent bystanders getting hurt as a result of Jews going up to the Temple Mount, we will, of course, reevaluate our plans."On Thursday, Israel Police's Jerusalem District Chief Doron Turgeman begged for the flags parade route, which usually goes through the Old City of Jerusalem, to be rerouted amid the recent rising tensions.
Meretz MK Esawi Frej took to Twitter to express his concerns: "It only takes one match to light a fire. This match could be the approval that the settlers will get to advance with their Flags Parade at Bab al-Amud [Damascus Gate].
The parade route is usually through the Old City via Damascus Gate, and into the Muslim quarter, finishing at the Western Wall.
"Approving this provocation on the eve of iftar, especially during this sensitive time, could turn this into Meron 2.0," he warned.Altercations between Palestinians, Israelis and Israel Police have been occurring almost nightly for the past few weeks.
Former Counterterrorism Unit Commander David Tzur told Army Radio that "Now is the time to think smart," referring to changing the parade route from its current plan.
Maj.-Gen. (res.) Amos Gilad recommended to "reevaluate the Flags Parade – I would remove anything [from the schedule] that could lead to any sort of friction.
"Jerusalem is a powder keg right now, it could explode at any minute," he warned.