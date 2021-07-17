Joint List leader: we will not support a budget that harms the weak

In an interview with Rinah Matzliach on her popular show "Meet the Press" on N12, Joint List leader Ayman Odeh said that his party will not support a budget "that harms Israel's weakest citizens," which Finance Minister Avigdor Liberman is leading.When asked by Matzliach whether or not he would support the budget, he responded that he would not. Matzliach cut off the rest of his response. If Odeh announces unequivocally that his party will vote against the budget, the coalition will have a hard time pushing it through.