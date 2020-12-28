Knesset approves Basic Law State Economy at third reading

The Knesset approved Basic Law State Economy on Monday evening, which allows the state to have an extension of the budget for 2021 upped to match population growth.

The budget is modeled after the last approved state budget in 2019, the failure of the current government to pass a budget is the reason the country is facing elections in March.



The law approved the continuation of offering social benefits to those harmed by the COVId-19 financial crisis.

Finance Minister Israel Katz thanked the assembled MKs for showing “unity in the service of the interest of Israel’s citizens.”