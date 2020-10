Committee chairman UTJ MK Yaakov Asher demanded last week that a specialized aid package be organized for red cities, including compensation for those who will remain unemployed, public transport between red cities, exit permits for those who are permitted to travel and coordination with local authorities concerning new regulations.

As Israel began the first stage of the exit from the national lockdown, the Constitution, Law and Justice Committee meeting on the new coronavirus regulations was canceled on Sunday due to the lack of a specialized aid package for red cities which will remain in lockdown.