Knesset Speaker wishes Shana Tova to Jews around the world

Speaker of the Knesset MK Mickey Levy phoned Jewish leaders around the world last night and wished them a happy new year. Levy expressed his commitment to Jewish communities worldwide and added that all Jews are welcome to the Knesset and will be received with open arms.

"We all bear shared responsibility – as equals – to preserve the unity of our people and ensure the prosperity of the Jewish people for generations to come," Levy wrote in a letter.

"This new year brings with it a welcoming change to the Israeli political system and a new positive spirit... welcoming every Jewish person and community – regardless of his, her, or their religious denominations, gender, sexual orientation, political belief, etc...," he wrote.