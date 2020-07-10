Knesset to discuss cancelling rent payments during coronavirus period

On Sunday the Knesset Ministerial Committee on Legislative Affairs is expected to discuss MK Ofer Cassif's bill suggesting cancelling rent payments during a special 60-day emergency period due to the coronavirus, in addition to indemnity payments on behalf of the Knesset.

In light of the financial crisis affecting the livelihood of millions of Israelis, the bill proposes that all rent payments during the emergency period will be cancelled and the state treasury will compensate those affected, such as landlords. Additionally, the bill proposes prohibiting evicting tenants during that 60-day period.