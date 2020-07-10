The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Kabbalah Judaism Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Cybertech Premium Food
Jerusalem Post Breaking News
BREAKING NEWS

Knesset to discuss cancelling rent payments during coronavirus period

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
JULY 10, 2020 12:27
On Sunday the Knesset Ministerial Committee on Legislative Affairs is expected to discuss MK Ofer Cassif's bill suggesting cancelling rent payments during a special 60-day emergency period due to the coronavirus, in addition to indemnity payments on behalf of the Knesset. 
In light of the financial crisis affecting the livelihood of millions of Israelis, the bill proposes that all rent payments during the emergency period will be cancelled and the state treasury will compensate those affected, such as landlords. Additionally, the bill proposes prohibiting evicting tenants during that 60-day period. 
Nir Barkat to enter quarantine
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 07/10/2020 12:44 PM
Advisor to MK Orna Barbivai tests positive for coronavirus
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 07/10/2020 11:02 AM
Coronavirus: 16,651 active cases in Israel, increase of 1,464 in last day
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 07/10/2020 09:31 AM
Germany's confirmed coronavirus cases rise by 395 to 198,178 - RKI
  • By REUTERS
  • 07/10/2020 05:54 AM
US coronavirus cases rise by record 60,565 in single day
  • By REUTERS
  • 07/10/2020 04:43 AM
China reports 4 new coronavirus cases in mainland
  • By REUTERS
  • 07/10/2020 03:38 AM
Mexico posts record 7,280 new coronavirus cases
  • By REUTERS
  • 07/10/2020 03:23 AM
Venezuelan socialist party leader Diosdado Cabello positive for COVID-19
  • By REUTERS
  • 07/10/2020 01:48 AM
France to restore Notre-Dame Cathedral as it was before inferno
  • By REUTERS
  • 07/10/2020 01:27 AM
Brazil registers 42,619 new cases of coronavirus, 1,220 deaths
  • By REUTERS
  • 07/10/2020 12:35 AM
Three Sudanese citizens arrested after attempting to cross border
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 07/10/2020 12:34 AM
Greece passes law regulating demonstrations, thousands march in Athens
  • By REUTERS
  • 07/09/2020 11:58 PM
384 IDF soldiers have coronavirus, almost 10,000 in quarantine
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 07/09/2020 11:27 PM
IDF soldiers shoot at Palestinians throwing Molotov cocktails near Ariel
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 07/09/2020 11:23 PM
White House reporter tests positive for coronavirus -association
  • By REUTERS
  • 07/09/2020 11:07 PM
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by