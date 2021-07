Knesset Speaker Mickey Levy (Yesh Atid) announced Friday that due to the new spike in COVID cases, the Knesset plenum will once again maintain an empty seat between every MK.In order to do so Levy reinstated seating in the plenum's upper gallery which is usually meant for visitors. The gallery will be equipped with all necessary equipment so that the MKs that will be moved there will be able to speak and vote.