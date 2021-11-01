The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Wellness Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Israel News Israeli Politics

Knesset votes no-confidence, but Bennett government doesn't fall

Litzman calls coalition members "dogs who bite."

By GIL HOFFMAN  
NOVEMBER 1, 2021 12:57
PRIME MINISTER Naftali Bennett and Foreign Minister Yair Lapid at the Knesset session in which their government was inaugurated in June. (photo credit: OLIVIER FITOUSSI/FLASH90)
PRIME MINISTER Naftali Bennett and Foreign Minister Yair Lapid at the Knesset session in which their government was inaugurated in June.
(photo credit: OLIVIER FITOUSSI/FLASH90)
Prime Minister Naftali Bennett's government lost two votes of no-confidence in the Knesset plenum on Monday, though his government will not fall, because 61 MKs out of 120 are needed to topple a government.
The two bills, proposed by Likud and by Shas and United Torah Judaism, declared the state budget cruel. They passed by a vote of 8-0 and 9-0.
The coalition boycotted the votes to protest the opposition violating the tradition of refraining from proposing no-confidence votes when the prime minister is abroad. The Likud responded that Yisrael Beytenu broke that tradition when it submitted a no-confidence motion in then-prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu's government when he went to Washington last year to sign the Abraham Accords
Opposition MKs took turns bashing the government and the budget. They each singled out a clause in the budget allocating NIS 12 million over two years for spaying and neutering stray cats. 
"I don't understand cats, but this state budget is the first time dogs gave anything to cats," said MK Yaakov Litzman (United Torah Judaism). "Those who bite are dogs."
Opposition leader Benjamin Netanyahu shakes hands with Prime Minister Naftali Bennett following the vote on the new coalition in the Knesset on June 13. (credit: RONEN ZVULUN/REUTERS) Opposition leader Benjamin Netanyahu shakes hands with Prime Minister Naftali Bennett following the vote on the new coalition in the Knesset on June 13. (credit: RONEN ZVULUN/REUTERS)
Likud MK Miri Regev criticized Finance Minister Avigdor Liberman and charged that the state budget gives money to stray cats and not soldiers. 
She said the budget does not add taxes on "the caviar that Liberman likes," only on the poor, who use disposable plates that will be taxed. Liberman doesn't do dishes, she said.
"It's a good thing there's not a tax on air in this budget," Regev said.
Religious Zionist Party MK Ofir Sofer added that "this is a government of cats, and every MK was given their milk."


Tags Knesset Naftali Bennett coalition
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Jpost editorial logo

Israel is changing its views on climate, but promises and words are not enough

 By JPOST EDITORIAL
Susan Hattis Rolef

The changing status of Israel’s Arab population - opinion

 By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF
Victoria Coates

US and Israeli energy miracles can fuel the future - opinion

 By VICTORIA COATES
Nimrod Goren

Multilateralism is the key to peace - opinion

 By NIMROD GOREN
Ruthie Blum

Is America’s visa-waiver carrot a stick in disguise? - opinion

 By RUTHIE BLUM
Most Read
1

Turkey reveals photos of 15 alleged Mossad spies arrested

The 15 alleged Mossad spies arrested in Turkey, as revealed by Turkish media.
2

Has Israel become the over-inoculation nation on COVID-19? - analysis

Jerusalem resident Phillip Brieff is seen getting the third COVID-19 booster shot at a Meuhedet clinic, on August 1, 2021.
3

Iran gas stations reportedly hit by massive cyberattack

Cyber hacking (illustrative)
4

People vaccinated against COVID-19 less likely to die of other causes - study

Health worker prepares a Covid-19 vaccine at a temporary Clalit health care center in Jerusalem, September 30, 2021.
5

'Kissing disease' among teens could trigger MS - study

A kissing couple

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Promo Content
Special Content
Sites Of Interest
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by