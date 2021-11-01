Knesset votes no-confidence, but Bennett government doesn't fall

Prime Minister Naftali Bennett's government lost two votes of no-confidence in the Knesset plenum on Monday, though his government will not fall, because 61 MKs out of 120 are needed to topple a government.

The two bills, proposed by Likud and by Shas and United Torah Judaism, declared the state budget cruel. They passed by a vote of 8-0 and 9-0.

The coalition boycotted the votes to protest the opposition violating the tradition of refraining from proposing no-confidence votes when the prime minister is abroad. The Likud responded that Yisrael Beytenu broke that tradition when it submitted a no-confidence motion in then-prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu's government when he went to Washington last year to sign the Abraham Accords

Opposition MKs took turns bashing the government and the budget. They each singled out a clause in the budget allocating NIS 12 million over two years for spaying and neutering stray cats.

"I don't understand cats, but this state budget is the first time dogs gave anything to cats," said MK Yaakov Litzman (United Torah Judaism). "Those who bite are dogs."

Opposition leader Benjamin Netanyahu shakes hands with Prime Minister Naftali Bennett following the vote on the new coalition in the Knesset on June 13. (credit: RONEN ZVULUN/REUTERS)

Likud MK Miri Regev criticized Finance Minister Avigdor Liberman and charged that the state budget gives money to stray cats and not soldiers.

She said the budget does not add taxes on "the caviar that Liberman likes," only on the poor, who use disposable plates that will be taxed. Liberman doesn't do dishes, she said.

"It's a good thing there's not a tax on air in this budget," Regev said.

Religious Zionist Party MK Ofir Sofer added that "this is a government of cats, and every MK was given their milk."