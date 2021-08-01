Labor, Social Services Ministry to receive additional NIS one billion

The Labor, Social Affairs, and Social Services Ministry will see NIS one billion added to its budget, a statement released on Sunday confirmed.

"A NIS one billion addition is a huge accomplishment which is indicative of the government's commitment to the community receiving services from our ministry," said Labor, Social Affairs and Social Services Minister Meir Cohen.

The food security program will receive an additional NIS 100 million, as the inter-ministerial program for renovation and construction of welfare facilities will receive a NIS 230 million budget.

In addition, NIS 60 million will be invested in developing improved services for the elderly, NIS 40 million will be added to social workers' protection programs and NIS 42 million will go to programming for at-risk teens.