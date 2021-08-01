The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Breaking News
BREAKING NEWS

Labor, Social Services Ministry to receive additional NIS one billion

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
AUGUST 1, 2021 22:08
The Labor, Social Affairs, and Social Services Ministry will see NIS one billion added to its budget, a statement released on Sunday confirmed.
"A NIS one billion addition is a huge accomplishment which is indicative of the government's commitment to the community receiving services from our ministry," said Labor, Social Affairs and Social Services Minister Meir Cohen.
The food security program will receive an additional NIS 100 million, as the inter-ministerial program for renovation and construction of welfare facilities will receive a NIS 230 million budget.
In addition, NIS 60 million will be invested in developing improved services for the elderly, NIS 40 million will be added to social workers' protection programs and NIS 42 million will go to programming for at-risk teens.
The additional funding to the Labor, Social Affairs and Social Services Ministry is set to be approved on Sunday night, at the government's cabinet meeting on the new state budget.


Tags Israel government Labor and Social Affairs Ministry
Blinken: US 'confident' in Iran's involvement in Israeli ship attack
16 sexual assault complaints filed against modeling agent Shai Avital
Hezbollah: Three dead in ambush on Shi'ite mourners south of Beirut
  • By REUTERS
  • 08/01/2021 07:49 PM
Israel, UK military chiefs of staff discuss diplomatic relations
Egypt, Algeria agree on full support for Tunisian president - statement
  • By REUTERS
  • 08/01/2021 06:13 PM
Eight Egyptian soldiers killed in anti-terrorism operations - statement
  • By REUTERS
  • 08/01/2021 05:08 PM
PM Bennett holds meeting to discuss Israel's return to school outline
Knesset Speaker Mickey Levy receives third dose of coronavirus vaccine
Coronavirus in Israel: 2,080 cases diagnosed Saturday, 3.7% positivity
German Chancellor Angela Merkel to visit Israel on August 28
Taliban rockets hit Kandahar airport in Afghanistan, flights suspended
  • By REUTERS
  • 08/01/2021 08:40 AM
Health Ministry D-G: Positivity rate passes 3%, no slowdown in morbidity
Australia's Emma McKeon wins seventh medal, most ever for female swimmer
Olympics Organizers report 18 new Games-related COVID-19 cases
  • By REUTERS
  • 08/01/2021 05:29 AM
US presses Tunisia's president for swift return to democratic path
  • By REUTERS
  • 08/01/2021 02:25 AM
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Reporters' Tweets

Read all Tweets >
Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Promo Content
Special Content
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by