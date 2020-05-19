Late Chinese ambassador to be honored on Wednesday

The late Chinese Ambassador to Israel Du Wei will be honored with a special ceremony on Wednesday morning at Ben-Gurion Airport before his body is flown to China, the Foreign Ministry announced on Tuesday.



Wei was The ceremony will include Cabinet Secretariat Tzahi Braverman, Director General of the Israeli Ministry of Foreign Affairs Yuval Rotem, Director of President Reuven Rivlin's Office Harel Tobi and the Chinese Deputy Chief of Mission Dai Yuming.Wei was found dead i n his Herzliya home on Sunday morning.